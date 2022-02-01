Purdue Closing In On New Ch. 11 Deal With Sackler Family

By Vince Sullivan (February 1, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge extended a mediation deadline Tuesday in the Chapter 11 case of Purdue Pharma after the mediator reported the parties were close to a deal that would see members of the Sackler family significantly increase their more than $4.3 billion in payments under the debtor's scuttled plan. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain granted the request of his colleague, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman, to extend the mediation deadline to Feb. 7. Judge Chapman said in her report late Monday that after about 100 meetings and dozens of calls throughout January, the debtor, the members of the Sackler...

