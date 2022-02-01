Federal Courts Are Right Venue For COVID Insurance Cases

By Erin Bradham, Doug Janicik and Keith Moskowitz (February 1, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- Two recent Law360 guest articles, "COVID Insurance Cases Highlight Federal-State Court Tension," and "How 11th Circ. Ruling Dominated 2021 COVID Insurance Cases," point out that although insurance coverage generally involves questions of state law, many of the COVID-19 business interruption cases brought by businesses across the U.S. have been decided by federal courts.[1] This situation, the former article's author posits, has led to the federal courts getting too far ahead of state courts before the latter could more substantially weigh in on, for example, the proper definition of "direct physical damage or loss" or the applicability of "virus" exclusions in the...

