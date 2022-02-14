2nd Circ. Says Swapped Libor Plaintiff Lacks Standing

By Nadia Dreid (February 14, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled last year that another party could tap into the plaintiff role in litigation accusing Bank of America, UBS and a slew of other major banks of taking part in a sequel Libor-rigging conspiracy, but now it's saying that party doesn't have standing to maintain the appeal. DYJ Holdings received the Second Circuit's blessing to intervene in the litigation last April in order to keep the claims from fizzling out after the last plaintiffs withdrew, but now that it comes time to actually assess the appeal seeking to revive the litigation, the appellate court said Monday that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS