Purdue Gets OK For 2-Week Opioid Suit Freeze Extension

By Rick Archer (February 17, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday gave Purdue Pharma a two-week extension on an injunction pausing litigation against the company after being told the drugmaker is closing in on an agreement for a new Chapter 11 plan. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain granted Purdue's request for a 14-day extension of the now more than two-year-old injunction staying more than 2,600 opioid-related lawsuits against the company, after being told the drugmaker needs the time to work on a replacement for the Chapter 11 plan overturned on appeal in December. Purdue entered bankruptcy in September 2019 after reaching...

