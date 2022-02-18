Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ, Google Still Can't Agree Over 'Likely' Witness Lists

By Lauren Berg (February 18, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- State and federal antitrust enforcers and Google told a D.C. federal judge Thursday they are close to finalizing their lists of potential witnesses to call in a case accusing the technology giant of monopolizing search and search advertising, but that the parties still disagree about wording.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta told the parties to go back to the drawing board earlier this month after Google complained that the roster of potential witnesses from the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general was an overwhelming "fake" list.

In a joint status report, the parties said they will serve two...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

