Playing The COVID Card: Lessons In Force Majeure Litigation

By Alan Mendelsohn and Dennis Tracey (March 14, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Some businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are pivoting toward looking forward and rebuilding. However, their legal departments are likely to keep looking backward for years to come, as many businesses will be relying on force majeure clauses to defend claims for failure to comply with contractual obligations during the pandemic, and are facing litigation as a result. We have reviewed all recent U.S. decisions addressing whether COVID-19, and government measures related to COVID-19, constitute force majeure events justifying a suspension of contractual obligations.[1] Based on our review of the case law addressing this issue, we note...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS