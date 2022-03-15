Meta Says FTC Guards Rivals' Docs Yet Claims It Lacks Rivals

By Bryan Koenig (March 15, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. called out its government and private antitrust antagonists in separate court discovery filings Monday, criticizing the Federal Trade Commission for trying to guard sensitive material from the company's rivals even as the agency argues that the Facebook successor has "almost no competitors." Meta's California federal court spat with consumers accusing the company of monopolizing social media markets through its use of consumer data is based on their resistance to further disclosure of their use of online services. The company argues that responses so far have been inadequate or indecipherable despite the importance of data collection it suggests other services...

