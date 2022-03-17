IP Forecast: Google To Fight Sonos' Last-Minute Changes

By Andrew Karpan (March 17, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Google is scheduled next week to tell U.S. District Judge William Alsup that Sonos' "11th hour" bid to make changes to its case in its wireless audio patent war with the tech giant "threatens to derail this court's patent showdown procedure." The next round in Sonos' legal saga over allegations Google stole its technology to launch Chromecast Audio is set to play out in front of Judge Alsup on March 24. Sonos, an audio tech company started a few years after Google, wants to adjust the language in a claim in one of the five patents it is accusing Google of...

