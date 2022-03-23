Purdue Gets Another Opioid Suit Freeze Amid Ch. 11 Appeal

By Rachel Scharf (March 23, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday froze opioid litigation against Purdue Pharma for another month while the defunct drugmaker seeks Second Circuit approval for its newly beefed-up Chapter 11 plan. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain granted Purdue's unopposed motion to extend the preliminary injunction – first issued in October 2019 and stretched a number of times since – until the next hearing date April 27. Judge Drain said further extension is warranted since the Second Circuit has expedited Purdue's appeal of a lower court order vacating the Chapter 11 plan. In that decision, a New York federal judge sided with eight...

