Sacklers Say New Ch. 11 Plan Boasts 'Extraordinary' Support

By Hailey Konnath (March 25, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Sackler family said Friday that Purdue's newly negotiated Chapter 11 plan "reflects an extraordinary consensus" and urged the Second Circuit to reject appeals challenging the family's nonconsensual third-party releases, which the Sacklers said are integral to the plan's success. In a reply brief filed Friday, the family said the arguments against approval of the new plan are without merit and go against decades of precedent. "The Second Circuit has repeatedly held that third-party releases are available where a bankruptcy court makes appropriate findings regarding their importance to a debtor's reorganization," the Sacklers said. They added that the arguments to the...

