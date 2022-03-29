Purdue Victims Ask 2nd Circ. To Reverse Ch. 11 Plan Rejection

By Jeff Montgomery (March 29, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An ad hoc group of Purdue Pharma LP opioid victims has urged the Second Circuit to "refresh its jurisprudence" on direct and derivative claims and reverse a district court finding that blew up a $4.325 billion settlement of third-party claims against the Sackler family. In an appellate brief filed Monday, the Ad Hoc Group of Individual Victims of Purdue Pharma LP argued that U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon's decision in the Southern District of New York in December erred in finding the bankruptcy court lacked authority to release the Sacklers — who controlled Purdue — from third-party claims. "Third-party releases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS