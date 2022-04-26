Week In Bankruptcy: InfoWars' Shaky Start, Releases Still Roil

By Vince Sullivan (April 26, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Alex Jones moved three holding companies into bankruptcy last week to shield his intellectual property from defamation suits, immediately drawing the ire of the Sandy Hook families that sued him for defamation, the Office of the U.S. Trustee and the judge overseeing the cases; the U.S. trustee continued its national crusade against non-consensual third-party releases; and mass tort cases chugged along. This is the week in bankruptcy. New Cases A bankruptcy case filed by interests of conspiracy promoter Alex Jones stalled on the launchpad in the Southern District of Texas last week amid multiple objections to the legitimacy of the filing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS