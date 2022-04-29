Epic Wants Play Store Changes Blocked To Protect Music App

By Bryan Koenig (April 29, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Epic Games asked a California federal court to protect its newly acquired online record store app Bandcamp from a coming Google expansion of Android apps required to use its Play Store payment system, warning that Google's mandatory commissions and other policies would badly damage Bandcamp. Filed as part of multidistrict litigation accusing Google of monopolizing the Play Store to force app developers to hand over commissions of up to 30%, Epic on Thursday asked for a preliminary injunction that would block the search giant from enforcing a looming June 1 change under which it would expand a requirement to use Google...

