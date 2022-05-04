Intuit Inks $141M Deal With States Over TurboTax Deceptions

By Theresa Schliep (May 4, 2022, 11:26 AM EDT) -- TurboTax owner Intuit Inc. will fork over $141 million to consumers as part of a multistate agreement released Wednesday to settle claims it duped people into paying for its commercial tax filing product when they qualified for free services. Intuit has brokered a settlement with attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia to pay restitution and cease an advertising campaign lauding its "free, free, free" services that tricked low-income filers into paying for services, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in an announcement. Intuit and TurboTax, which were part of the IRS Free File program that...

