Kyrgyzstan Owes $11M Sanction For Arbitral Dodge, Co. Says

By Caroline Simson (May 6, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Turkish company that's been chasing Kyrgyzstan for years over an outstanding $11.6 million arbitral award it won after being forcibly booted from its four-star hotel in the capital city of Bishkek said Friday that the former Soviet state now owes nearly that much in sanctions as well. Sistem Mühendislik Inşaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS urged a New York federal court to enter a judgment on $8.56 million in sanctions, which have accrued as the country continues to ignore the enforcement litigation that the Turkish company filed just under a decade ago. That's in addition to a previous judgment of $2.28...

