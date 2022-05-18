Lessons For Gov't Contractors Amid Increased Antitrust Risk

By Rachel Guy and James McGinnis (May 18, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Procurement Collusion Strike Force is ramping up enforcement pressures against government contractors and demonstrating its commitment to bringing violators to court. Successful efforts by the strike force to increase national enforcement capabilities are playing out in a number of indictments. Government contractors are particularly susceptible to antitrust risks because they are part of typically small procurement markets and often do business with foreign nationals who either do not understand U.S. antitrust laws, or do not care. For that reason, government contractors should waste no time in fortifying their compliance programs with the lessons revealed in the strike force's recent scrutiny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS