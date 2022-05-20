Employer Travel Benefits Options For Abortion Care Post-Roe

By Danita Merlau and Ben Conley (May 20, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- In light of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization purporting to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the proliferation of legislation in numerous states seeking to place restrictions on abortion access, many employers are considering how to help employees. In particular, they are considering whether and to what extent they can assist employees in states that have passed abortion restriction laws, or that maintain trigger laws that would go into effect if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe. This article highlights emerging trends in the travel reimbursement space and examines the legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS