More Regulation Is Needed In US Fertility Industry

By Rachel Wexler (May 19, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- It is currently legal in 41 states for a doctor to inseminate patients with his own sperm without the patient's knowledge.[1] That's right. This egregious behavior is not a crime, or even a tort in the majority of states, and patients treated by these doctors are often left without a viable way to seek remedies. But, you may ask, is this really a widespread problem we need to address with legislation? The answer is, incredibly, yes. So Many Cases, So Few Laws The news is full of heartbreaking stories of individuals across the country who have realized, mostly through at-home DNA...

