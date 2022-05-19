Calif. Squares Up In DC Circ. To Defend CAA Waiver

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 19, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A group of states and cities led by California told the D.C. Circuit they want to join a lawsuit filed by a rival group of states that aims to strip California of its right under the Clean Air Act to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and trucks. The coalition said Congress gave the Golden State the right to set its own automotive emissions standards because of the high concentration of motor vehicles — and resultant air quality problems — in the state. If the Clean Air Act waiver, which allows the state to be more strict than...

