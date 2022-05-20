Epic's Bandcamp Won't Have To Use Google Billing, For Now

By Bryan Koenig (May 20, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Epic Games and Google reached an agreement Friday that will allow the video game company's newly acquired online record store app Bandcamp to temporarily continue using its own payment system on Android devices rather than being forced to use the Google Play Store payment system. The deal comes amid California federal court antitrust litigation over Google's Play Store and, at least for the moment, spares Bandcamp from a looming expansion of Android apps required to use the Play Store payment system. According to the joint stipulation. Bandcamp will not be required to comply with a June 1 change requiring more apps that...

