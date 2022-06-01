Cannabis Moneyball Has Begun, And The Game Is Heating Up

By John Oberle and Kristina Dahmann (May 31, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT) -- With baseball season underway, we are starting to see which teams have promise. The same can be said for the cannabis industry. Baseball got its start in the 1800s. The teams were often startup clubs and were limited to playing in a few states. As with anything popular, the baseball industry grew, professionalized and became the national pastime we know today. The modern U.S. cannabis industry also started small, with California legalizing medical cannabis use in 1996. Just like baseball, the first businesses were startups and were located in a handful of states early on. Then spring training was over, and...

