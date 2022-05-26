Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Forecast: Pepsi To Fight For 'Rise' TM At 2nd Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (May 26, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Pepsi heads to the Second Circuit next week to argue that a lower court wrongly agreed with a coffee company to block the soft drink giant from using the word "Rise" in the branding of Mountain Dew's new energy drink. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week.

A three-judge panel is scheduled Wednesday to hear Pepsi's legal effort to topple a ruling from the Southern District of New York's Judge Lorna Schofield in favor of a nitrobrew startup called Rise Brewing that blocked Pepsi from launching a...

