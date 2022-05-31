Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 31, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Tales of backstabbing, disabling conflicts and handbags costing six figures closed out a three-day trial for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. last week. The Delaware Chancery Court also pounded the gavel on a Brooklyn-based startup's power struggle, censured some "contumacious" cannabis company investors, and told a reality TV star to get real. Here's your weekly wrap up of news out of Delaware's Chancery Court. In the courtroom The fractured board of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. went to trial last week, with the half led by CEO Eileen Drake squaring off against the other led by Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein, head of activist...

