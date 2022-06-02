State AGs Vow To Share Info With FCC To Combat Robocalls

By Allison Grande (June 2, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from New York, California, Illinois and more than three dozen other states and territories pledged on Thursday to work collaboratively with the Federal Communications Commission to investigate and clamp down on robocalls. In a letter sent to the FCC on behalf of 41 state attorneys general, the National Association of Attorneys General praised the telecom regulator for its leadership on efforts to reduce the swell of unwanted automated calls that have plagued consumers. The efforts included encouraging states to enter into information-sharing agreements with the agency in order "to facilitate fast, effective information-sharing during the course of robocall investigations."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS