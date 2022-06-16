LA Developer Told Informant Ex-Pol 'Played' Them, Jury Hears

By Gina Kim (June 15, 2022, 11:52 PM EDT) -- Jurors considering the criminal case against a real estate developer accused of bribing former L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar heard a reenactment of a secretly recorded conversation in which the developer told a middleman cooperating with the FBI that they were "both played" by Huizar. Wednesday marked the second day of the trial of developer Dae Yong Lee, who's accused along with his company 940 Hill LLC of bribery, honest services fraud and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say Lee paid $500,000 in 2017 to Huizar to halt a labor challenge to his downtown development project on a South Hill Street property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS