Ex-LA Official Took Bribes To Save Projects, Ex-Aide Testifies

By Gina Kim (June 17, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A one-time aide to former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar testified in a real estate developer's bribery trial Friday, explaining to jurors how his former boss intentionally created regulatory leverage against developers, then extracted bribes to swoop in as a "savior" and help move projects forward in his district. Jurors who will decide the fate of Los Angeles real estate developer Dae Yong Lee and his company 940 Hill LLC —accused of paying $500,000 in cash bribes to the councilman to block a labor challenge to his development project in downtown — heard from Huizar's former right-hand man and trusted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS