LA Fundraiser Says He Was Urged To Blame Huizar For Bribes

By Gina Kim (June 22, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A real estate appraiser who allegedly served as a middleman facilitating cash bribes from a real estate developer to former Los Angeles City Council member José Huizar told jurors Wednesday that the developer urged him to place all the blame on Huizar if questioned by law enforcement. Under direct examination from Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack E. Jenkins, former real estate appraiser and political fundraiser Justin Kim told jurors that he acted as an intermediary to deliver the bribery money to Huizar to secure support for defendant Dae Yong Lee's 20-story mixed-use commercial building project, slated to be constructed in downtown Los Angeles at Olympic Boulevard and Hill Street, also known...

