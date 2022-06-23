Feds Let Flipped Witness Keep Dirty Cash Tax-Free, Jury Told

By Gina Kim (June 23, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- An appraiser testifying against a real estate developer on trial for paying bribes to Los Angeles City Council member José Huizar conceded under cross-examination Thursday that after he agreed to assist the FBI and cooperate with prosecutors, the government allowed him to keep $340,000 he obtained facilitating bribes, tax-free. Jurors heard Thursday that Justin Kim, who pled guilty in 2020 to facilitating a cash payment worth $500,000 to Huizar with money provided by defendant Dae Yong Lee to stop an appeal for an approved downtown Los Angeles development project at 940 Hill St., wrote a note to himself on his phone on Nov. 9,...

