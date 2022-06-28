Google Fights App Users' Class Cert. Bid In Antitrust Row

By Caleb Symons (June 27, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A month after announcing a settlement to resolve app developers' antitrust claims, Google wants to escape allegations that its policies inflate the cost of apps on its Play Store, accusing a group of consumers seeking class certification of "misconstruing evidence and brushing aside competitive realities." The consumers' suit, which is part of expansive antitrust litigation also brought by state attorneys general and the creator of the popular video game Fortnite, does not offer concrete data showing that customers paid higher prices due to service fees on app developers, according to Google. Instead, the tech giant told a California federal court that...

