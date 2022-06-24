Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Urge Jury To Convict Developer Of Bribing LA Pol Huizar

By Gina Kim (June 24, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer Dae Yong Lee intended to bribe then-Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar for help overcoming challenges to a downtown project, federal prosecutors told a California jury during closing arguments Friday, while Lee's attorney maintained his client sincerely believed the $500,000 went toward a legitimate consulting fee.

In their final pleas to the jury, prosecutor Veronica Dragalin and Lee's attorney Ariel Neuman painted very different portraits of a Korean immigrant businessman who got tangled in the widespread corruption investigation into City Hall and real estate developers.

Dragalin portrayed Lee, who also goes by David Lee, as a savvy businessman...

