Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 27, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court drew a step closer last week to filling an empty seat on the bench, a debt maven fought for control of a cosmetics company, and new cases came in involving cryptocurrency, building products, business software, and of course, private equity. Here's your weekly roundup of news from Delaware's Chancery Court. Top News Delaware's state Senate confirmed Nathan A. Cook, managing partner at Block & Leviton LLP's Wilmington office, to fill a seat left vacant on the court's bench by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, who retired June 1. In the Courtroom Patriarch Partners' Lynn Tilton and...

