LA Developer Convicted In City Council Bribery Scheme

By Gina Kim (June 27, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury convicted a Los Angeles real estate developer Monday of giving $500,000 in bribes to former city councilor Jose Huizar in exchange for getting a nonprofit's challenge to the development project dropped. The verdict, which came after a day of deliberations, followed a nine-day trial against Dae Yong Lee, also known as David Lee, 57, and his company, 940 Hill LLC. The defense called no witnesses. Lee's trial was the first in a series of cases linked to an alleged widespread pay-to-play corruption scheme between City Hall and wealthy real estate developers. Huizar himself was arrested in June...

