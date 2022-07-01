Google Vows To Delete Abortion Trip Data In Wake Of Dobbs

By Dorothy Atkins (July 1, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Google executive unveiled a new policy Friday promising to delete user location data related to visits to abortion clinics and other health providers, following calls by Democratic lawmakers for the tech giant to delete data so that prosecutors in states where abortions are illegal can't use it in prosecutions. Google Senior Vice President Jen Fitzpatrick wrote in a blog post on Google's website that protecting users' privacy and securing their data is "core to Google's work," and the company has created tools to give users the option to keep their information private. In addition to those tools, Fitzpatrick said Google...

