The Widening Circuit Split On State Court Climate Claims

By Matthew Blaschke, Rachel Rubens and Oliver Thoma (July 11, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- In its October term, the U.S. Supreme Court is presented with the opportunity to answer whether climate change lawsuits brought by state attorneys general and municipalities belong in federal or state courts. Whether the high court will choose to take this opportunity remains an open question. Nevertheless, a circuit split exists — and may widen — as to whether climate change lawsuits brought under state law claims are actually governed by federal common law, such that federal question jurisdiction exists to support removal to federal court. Petition to Supreme Court to Resolve Circuit Split on State Climate Change Lawsuits On June...

