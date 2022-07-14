Real Estate Rumors: Westbrook, Intel, Thorofare Capital

By Andrew McIntyre (July 14, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Westbrook Partners is in talks with ING Bank and Deka Bank for £350 million ($413.7 million) in refinancing for a London office property, Bridging & Commercial reported on Thursday. The New York-based firm is in exclusive talks with the banks for a refinancing package for Shell-Mex House, a 550,000-square-foot property in London's West End, according to the report. Portman Industrial is in talks with Intel Corp. to purchase a Massachusetts office campus from the California-based chipmaker, MetroWest Daily News reported on Thursday. The Atlanta developer is in talks to buy 75 Reed Road, a 148-acre Hudson, Massachusetts, campus that...

