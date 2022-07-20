Real Estate Rumors: McKinsey, Macau Government, BGK

By Andrew McIntyre (July 20, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- McKinsey & Co. is in talks with the owners of the Midtown Union development in Atlanta to lease office space there, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. The consulting firm is in talks for space at the mixed-use project being developed by New York-based MetLife Investment Management and Texas-based Granite Properties, and is looking for Atlanta space amid plans to create 700 jobs there over the coming three years, according to the report. Macau plans to reopen its casinos on Saturday, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS