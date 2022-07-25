Deny Biden's Bid To Ax Haitian Abuse Case, Dem AGs Argue

By Alyssa Aquino (July 25, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen Democratic state attorneys general threw their support behind claims that a Haitian migrant was attacked by a U.S. Border Patrol officer, calling on a Washington, D.C., court to reject the Biden administration's bid to nix the suit. Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, both of whom are of Haitian descent, led 13 other state attorneys general to press U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb to continue hearing Mirard Joseph's proposed class action alleging that the violence he experienced was part of a purported effort from the Biden administration to dissuade Haitians from...

