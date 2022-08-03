Judge Backs Axing Amazon, Publishers E-Book Antitrust Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 3, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday recommended tossing a proposed class action accusing Amazon and the country's five largest book publishers of secretly fixing digital book prices, saying the e-book buyers haven't plausibly alleged the existence of a conspiracy. In a 54-page report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo recommended that U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods grant the motion to dismiss brought by Amazon and the "big five" publishers — HarperCollins Publishers, Hachette Book Group, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan — finding that the consolidated complaint merely relies on the existence of distribution agreements between Amazon and...

