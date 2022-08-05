Corrupt Intent Dooms 'Varsity Blues' Appeal, 1st Circ. Told

By Chris Villani (August 5, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case told the First Circuit Friday that the convictions of two parents charged with paying huge bribes to get their children into college should stand because their intent was corrupt even if the schools themselves received the illicit cash. The government's pushback to arguments made by former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and private equity bigwig John Wilson was both forceful and lengthy. In a brief stretching nearly 200 pages, prosecutors laid out their reasoning behind the argument that, contrary to the fathers' "flagship argument," the universities involved in the scheme could be considered victims...

