IP Forecast: Tesla Wants To Steer Secrets Case Out Of Court

By Andrew Karpan (August 11, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. will tell a California federal judge next week that an employment agreement now warrants arbitration of its trade secrets case against an engineer hired to help develop a supercomputer meant to power the company's self-driving cars. Just a few months after San Francisco's U.S. District Judge James Donato refused to issue a temporary restraining order, or TRO, against ex-Tesla engineer Alexander Yatskov, his former employer dropped the team from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC for a lawyer from the boutique firm Charis Lex PC who will now be asking the judge on Thursday to actually put a stop...

