Head Suspect In NBA Health Fraud Scheme To Cop Plea

By Khadrice Rollins (August 12, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A former NBA player charged with masterminding a nearly $4 million health care fraud scheme is planning to enter a guilty plea later this month, according to a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court.

Terrence Williams, accused of leading a plot to defraud the NBA's health care plan through fake invoices, will be the sixth of 19 former players and seventh defendant in total to enter a plea deal since the October indictment. US. District Judge Valerie Caproni scheduled a change of plea hearing for Aug. 26.

Williams is accused of taking kickbacks after recruiting other players into the scheme and...

