Head Suspect In NBA Health Fraud Scheme To Cop Plea

By Khadrice Rollins (August 12, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A former NBA player charged with masterminding a nearly $4 million health care fraud scheme is planning to enter a guilty plea later this month, according to a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court. Terrence Williams, accused of leading a plot to defraud the NBA's health care plan through fake invoices, will be the sixth of 19 former players and seventh defendant in total to enter a plea deal since the October indictment. US. District Judge Valerie Caproni scheduled a change of plea hearing for Aug. 26. Williams is accused of taking kickbacks after recruiting other players into the scheme and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS