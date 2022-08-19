CHIPS Act 'Guardrails' Bring Uncertainties For Chipmakers

By Jennifer Doherty (August 19, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The newly passed CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 set aside over $52 billion to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and its implementation is raising new questions for businesses, which are seeking clarity on the law's novel "guardrail" provisions. The first-of-their-kind provisions introduce federal limitations on outbound investment with a goal to strengthen U.S. competitiveness, in part by limiting the availability of advanced technology to China and other federally designated "countries of concern." Computer-chip manufacturers that hope to secure some of the available funding will have to enter into so-called guardrail agreements with the government and promise not to make "significant transactions" that...

