Judge Urged To Toss Bookstore's Amazon Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman (August 24, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in New York has recommended tossing a proposed class action from a bookstore accusing Amazon and the country's five largest publishers of colluding to constrain the bookselling market, after finding the alleged conduct appears rational. U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo issued a report under seal on Aug. 15, filed publicly on Wednesday, recommending that the judge presiding over the case grant motions to dismiss filed by Amazon and the so-called Big 5 publishers — HarperCollins Publishers, Hachette Book Group, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan. Bookends & Beginnings LLC, a bookseller that operates online and has...

