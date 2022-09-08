IP Forecast: DC Circ. To Hear Free Speech Challenge To DMCA

By Andrew Karpan (September 8, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit next week will consider a long-simmering constitutional challenge to parts of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act that lawyers at the Electronic Frontier Foundation call "a draconian federal statute that directly restricts [the] ability to speak." On Monday, three judges on the Washington-based appeals court will finally hear arguments against the "anti-circumvention" provision of the landmark 1998 copyright law, which lawyers at the digital privacy and free speech advocacy group have been fighting since 2016. The group took the case on behalf of a pair of computer researchers who say their work "requires circumventing digital locks and teaching others...

