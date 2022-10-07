Kyrgyzstan Ordered To Pay $8.6M In Discovery Sanctions

By Joyce Hanson (October 7, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that Kyrgyzstan must pay nearly $8.6 million in sanctions for ignoring discovery orders in a Turkish company's suit to confirm an $11.6 million arbitral award it won after being forcibly booted from its hotel in the capital city of Bishkek....

