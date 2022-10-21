ACLU Asks Justices To Affirm The Right To Boycott Israel

By Hannah Albarazi (October 21, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Pushing back against a recent wave of state restrictions, the American Civil Liberties Union has told the U.S. Supreme Court that Americans' ability to boycott — whether it is of tea in Boston, buses in Montgomery, Alabama, or Israeli businesses in the West Bank — is a constitutional right that needs protecting. ...

