DOJ Charges 13 Over Chinese Interference In US Affairs

By Daniel Wilson (October 24, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it had obtained the indictments of 13 people allegedly working on behalf of the Chinese government in the U.S., including two accused of trying to impede the ongoing criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, likely Huawei....

