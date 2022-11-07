Musk's $56B Tesla Pay Trial May Spur More Exec Comp Fights

By Hannah Albarazi (November 7, 2022, 10:19 PM EST) -- As Elon Musk heads to trial in Delaware Chancery Court to fight claims that he ripped off Tesla shareholders when he was awarded a jaw-dropping $56 billion equity compensation package, the chancery has a rare opportunity to weigh in on the rights of shareholders to contest executive compensation....

