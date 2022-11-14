Pacifier Makers Want Changes To Notice, Trial Plan

By Mike Curley (November 14, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Newell Brands Inc. and NUK USA LLC are asking an Illinois federal court to make revisions to proposed notice and trial plans in a class action alleging they misled consumers about their "orthodontic" pacifiers, saying the notice plan is overly broad and slanted against them, while the trial plan raises more questions than it answers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS