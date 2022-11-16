Kreindler & Kreindler Objects To Leak Sanctions In 9/11 MDL

By Daniel Wilson (November 16, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- Kreindler & Kreindler LLP has urged a New York federal judge to set aside a magistrate judge's sanctions for the leak of a deposition from multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks, saying the ruling wrongly overlooked evidence that the firm was not responsible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS